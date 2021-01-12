Holeyboard Pedalboards Unveils New Holeyboard 123 Expandable Pedalboard

Minneapolis, MN – January 1, 2020 – With their commitment to making the easiest to use pedalboards in the guitar effects business, Holeyboard Pedalboards proudly introduces their newest, infinitely expandable and re-configurable Holeyboard 123.

Built out of aircraft grade aluminum, the patented hole pattern makes sure everything will always fit where you want it. Cable ties hold your pedals tight so there’s no shifting. An elevated and angled second level is ergonomically calibrated to fit your feet for precision switching, every time.

The Holeyboard 123 is customizable. 2 pedals? 12 pedals? Expandable and endlessly reconfigurable, Holeyboard 123’s patented structure adjusts in width with only 2 screws, so you’re never fumbling around with the equipment when it matters. Add on infinite Modules 1,2 and/or 3 in any configuration you need – as easy as 123. It accommodates virtually all power supplies that can mount easily in several locations, with no additional parts to buy.

Comes with a lifetime warranty.

Holeyboard Pedalboards

Contact: Chris Trifilio

(651) 249-5955

chris@holeyboardpedalboards.com

www.holeyboardpedalboards.com