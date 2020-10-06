Sheptone™ Introduces Handcrafted Premium Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings

“Guitar players instinctively know how they’re supposed to sound. Finding a set of strings that makes that possible is essential. But finding strings that pull something even more out of you? Strings that make you want to dig in harder and only respond back with “that’s all you’ve got?!” That’s something special. That’s Sheptone.” – Paul Childers

JULIAN, CA — Sheptone™, the legendary name behind the last set of pickups you’ll ever want to buy, introduces Premium Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings designed for players to achieve the tone of their dreams. Available in 4 nickel-plated sets, Sheptone strings are made on a U.S. workbench using the best-available, domestically sourced raw materials. Sheptone’s process ensures the tone, feel, and durability required for the absolute best string, every single time, right out the package.

Sheptone does not believe in rushing or mass producing guitar strings as quickly and as cheaply as possible. Instead, they meticulously source materials and apply the time and effort needed, one string at a time. Each Sheptone string is made by hand with nickel-plated steel that’s carefully wrapped around a treated hex steel core. The handcrafted difference is sonically apparent in long-lasting strings that are destined for the guitars of “Tone Freaks,” players who recognize that tone is all that matters and love it just as much as Sheptone does.

Sheptone Premium Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings are available in 4 sets of varying gauges, for players of various genres and styles:

#E0942: .009, .011, .016, .024w, .032w, .042w

#E1046: .010, .013, .017, .026w, .036w, .046w

#E1152: .011, .015, .020, .030w, .042w, .052w

#E1254: .012, .016, .026, .034w, .044w, .054w

For over a decade, Sheptone has focused on one thing and one thing only—tone. New Sheptone Premium Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings represent the next phase of that tradition. Of course, these strings won’t be the last set players buy, but the exceptional tone and feel they deliver will keep players coming back for more.

Learn more at www.sheptone.com.

About Sheptone

Founded in 2007, Sheptone handcrafts electric guitar products without compromise, one at a time, with the materials, time, and intent, to achieve the ultimate tone. www.sheptone.com