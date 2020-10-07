Have Guitar Will Travel – 036 Featuring Tyler Morris

The latest episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel” features host James Patrick Regan speaking with Tyler Morris. They discuss what brought Tyler to the guitar, his relationships with mentors including Jimmy Vivino, Johnny A, and Brad Whitford, and how he started making effects pedals – all before he reached the age of 22! Endorsed by Gibson and other gear makers, Tyler’s latest album is “Living in the Shadows.”

