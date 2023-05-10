Have Guitar Will Travel 087 – Rhys Lewis and Chase Mitchell

HGWT episode 87 has host James Patrick Regan speaking with singer/songwriters Rhys Lewis and Chase Mitchell. Rhys grew up in England and studied at the London Center of Contemporary Music. He talks about touring and performing as a solo artist and with a band. One of his favorite places is Denmark Street, where he loves gazing at old guitars like his ’68 Gibson ES-150. Chase is a native of West Virginia and joined a band when he was nine years old. He “retired” from band life at 13 to launch a solo career. A fan of cool old guitars, he looks forward to one day scoring a ’68 Pink Paisley Telecaster. Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!

