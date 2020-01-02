ROBIN FINCK’S INTENSE NEW SIGNATURE MODEL WITH REVEREND GUTIARS

Now Everyone Can Get the Epic Guitarist’s Fearsome Tone

TOLEDO, OH (JANUARY 2, 2020) – Reverend Guitars created this straight-ahead rock machine for monster guitarist Robin Finck. Based on Reverend’s Sensei platform, the Reverend Robin Finck Signature Model boasts Railhammer Chisels and a high-performance bound ebony fretboard. Robin only uses the volume and bass contour knobs, so the control layout is streamlined to volume/bass contour/3-way switch. Vintage pedal-style knobs mean that players can see them, even on dark stages, with laser lights and smoke machines erupting all around.

Robin Finck is the lead guitarist for Nine Inch Nails. Previously, Robin has worked with Guns N’ Roses and in Cirque de Soliel’s live band. He has been playing Reverend Guitars for a few years, alternating between a Reverend Sensei RA and a Reverend Charger RA.

Like all Reverend Guitars, this guitar has a Korina body. A Boneite nut and locking tuners, Reverend’s Bass Contour Control, and a dual-action truss rod are all for maximum performance. You can’t be different if you’re playing what everyone else is. Visit www.reverendguitars.com to start your journey towards being an individual.