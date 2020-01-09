Sweetwater Studios Announces Recording Master Class with Texas Hard Rockers Black Heart Saints

January 8, 2020, Fort Wayne, IN – Sweetwater Studios, the state-of-the-art recording studio arm of music retailer Sweetwater Sound, have just announced that they will be hosting a recording master class with Texas hard rockers Black Heart Saints. The three day class – which takes place between April 23rd and 25th – will immerse attendees in the tracking, mixing, and post-production process alongside the high calibre rock n’ roll revivalists, allowing them to learn firsthand in a real working studio. The sessions will be overseen by Sweetwater Studios Producer/Engineer Shawn Dealey, and are open to registered attendees on a first come, first serve basis.

Who: Sweetwater Studios Producer/Engineer Shawn Dealey

What: Recording Master Class with Black Heart Saints

Where: Sweetwater Studios, 5501 US Highway 30 West, Fort Wayne, IN

When: Thursday April 23 through Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 9am to 5pm

“Black Heart Saints are one of the hardest rocking bands on the circuit right now, and we’re really pleased to have them in for a Master Class,” said Dealey. “In these sessions we’ll be showing our participants how you can capture the energy, intensity, and grit of a live rock n’ roll band in the studio while still getting clean takes and having full-bodied production.”

Dialing in the dirt

Black Heart Saints have been tearing up stages and speakers with their energetic hard-driving brand of golden age-influenced rock since 2014 out of their home base of Austin, Texas. They have quickly climbed the ranks in the live arena, opening for acts like Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Sevendust, Buckcherry, and Stryper and impressing audiences with their fire, chops, and charisma. The band consists of Josh Ross on vocals, Mark Sean on guitar, Nathan Flores on Drums, and Ian C.G. on bass and they are currently touring in support of their latest EP, entitled ‘Misery’.

Sweetwater Producer/Engineer Shawn Dealey has spent his career behind the boards both in the studio and at front of house for artists like Counting Crows, Goo Goo Dolls, Avril Lavigne, and Santana. In addition to working at Sweetwater Studios as a producer and engineer, he is also currently the front of house engineer for Sweetwater’s Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne.

Registration is just $595 per person and includes:

Three full day of learning sessions in Sweetwater Studios, including lunch

Special meet-and-greet dinner with Shawn, Josh, Mark, Nathan, and Ian

Certificate of completion

To register, please email studio@sweetwater.com or call (800) 386-6434.

To learn more, please visit https://sweetwaterstudios.com/workshops/recording-master-class-black-heart-saints-shawn-dealey/

About Sweetwater Studios

Sweetwater Studios is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sweetwater Sound, Inc., the largest online music instrument retailer in the country. With three world-class studios designed by Russ Berger and access to a greater diversity of musical equipment and professional audio gear than any other recording studio in the world, Sweetwater Studios is able to accommodate just about any recording, mixing or mastering project, no matter how simple or complex. With renowned staff producer Mark Hornsby at the helm, who has worked on many Grammy-award winning albums, Sweetwater Studios also has an exceptional staff of producers, engineers, session musicians and studio technicians.