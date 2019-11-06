Reverend Guitars’ New Limited Edition for 2019 Has Arrived!

Stunning sparkles on the Reverend Sensei RT LE

TOLEDO, OH (October 15, 2019) – Reverend Guitars has a tradition of releasing a Limited-Edition guitar in the fall. This year, that guitar is the Reverend Sensei RT LE. The model has Reverend’s Revtron mini-humbucker pickups. A Bigsby equipped with Reverend’s Soft Touch Spring tops off the features. Available in five limited sparkle colors: Lime, Purple, Black, Orange, and Aqua. So, when it’s gone, it’s gone.

Reverend Sensei series is their take on a classic double-cutaway. A full-thickness body designed with balance and stability in mind. This guitar has a raw tone plus midrange warmth. A stable neck joint coupled with upper-fret access makes for more comfortable playing.



Like all Reverend Guitars, this guitar has a Korina body. A Boneite nut and locking tuners help to stay in tune. Reverend’s Bass Contour Control adds versatility. You can’t be different if you’re playing what everyone else is. Visit www.reverendguitars.com to start your journey towards being an individual.