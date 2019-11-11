Have Guitar Will Travel 018 Featuring Luke Mossman

In the new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan speaks to guitarist Luke Mossman about his musical upbringing and education, his love of jazz, and how he scored the gig with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. They also preview his upcoming solo record.

