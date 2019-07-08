Have Guitar Will Travel – 011 Shannon and the Clams

In episode 11 James speaks with Cody Blanchard (guitar and vocals), Nate Mahan (drummer and aspiring luthier) of Shannon and the Clams.

Over the last decade, Shannon and her chief collaborator guitarist Cody Blanchard have released four albums of 60s-inspired pop on indie labels, toured tirelessly and have gradually solidified a lineup of devoted Bay Area musicians. In this current iteration, Shannon and the Clams, consisting of Shannon Shaw on bass and vocals, Cody Blanchard on guitar and vocals, Nate Mahan on drums, and Will Sprott on keyboards, have developed notoriety for lively and genuine stage performances and a zealous following that craves their particular authenticity and innovation on classic sounds.

Their latest album Onion, produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach at his Nashville studio, finds a finely tuned and tour-tested band stretching out from the 60s-inspired, surf inflected rock that has defined their previous releases, and delves into genres including soul and psychedelic pop. http://shannonandtheclams.com

I also have a rare treat to speak with their tour manager Mary Claire Ginn who apart from tour manager duties also was the talent coordinator for the Hangout fest in Alabama. She has a lot of insight into the rigors of road and how the talent selection process works for the festival community.

