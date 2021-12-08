Have Guitar Will Travel 062 – John Notto

Episode 62 of “Have Guitar Will Travel” features John Notto, guitarist in Dirty Honey. Host James Patrick Regan talks with John about the band’s latest record, his role as songwriter, and recording with producer Nick DiDia working virtually from Australia. They also discuss his latest gear buys and how DH keeps an eye on its streaming sales. Please like, comment, and share this podcast!

