Have Guitar Will Travel 085 – Michelle Malone

Host James Patrick Regan talks with singer/songwriter Michelle Malone about the inspiration behind her new album, “1977,” and life on the road to support it. The music brings a Laurel Canyon feel thanks to her broad influences, including fellow Georgians the Indigo Girls, whom she befriended early in their careers. Michelle’s career has had its bumps; originally signed to Arista, she discusses how the deal fell apart. On the upside, she has enjoyed fruitful collaborations with the Georgia Satellites as well as producers Lenny Kaye and Nick Didia. Other topics include her Martin HD-28s, her band, and how she adapts it to fit her touring schedule. Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!

