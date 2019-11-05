Allparts® Expands Bass Guitar Parts with purchase of Leo Quan® Company

Houston, TX – November 4, 2019 – Allparts® Music Corporation, the industry’s premier source for guitar and bass parts, announced today a new addition to its broad offering. The Leo Quan® Company has been a major supplier of popular bass bridges since the seventies. Well known for their increased sustain, punch and improved intonation range.

“We are excited to carry on the fine tradition of the Leo Quan® Badass® products. Bringing them onboard is a big plus for both Allparts and our customers. These parts extend our product line as we strive to set the standard for guitar and bass parts,” says Steve Wark, Founder and President of Allparts, “The Badass® bass bridges enable manufacturers, guitar shops and luthiers to offer bridges that have been popular and in demand for years. We are pleased to add these products as we continue to expand our product line.”

