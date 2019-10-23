CE Distribution Releases New JJ E83CC

The newly released JJ E83CC tube is in stock and available at CE Distribution.

The JJ E83CC is a high-quality dual triode that rivals the NOS version which was

originally designed as an audio specific dual triode with very low noise and

microphonics.

The JJ E83CC stays true to the original design with its signature thick frame grid

and boxed plate. The rigid frame allows for tighter tolerances and closer

construction which results in lower noise and increased stability. The JJ E83CC is

a great choice for high fidelity amplifiers as well as guitar amps and studio

equipment. The ECC83 has the same pinout and amplification factor as a standard

12AX7 and can be used in any 12AX7 or ECC83 position.

Our Guitarist Description: This frame grid tube has an incredibly rich yet balanced

tone. The E83CC works well for clean sounds but also breaks up with a satisfying

warmth and plenty of articulation.

