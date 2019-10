Ray Cummins’ latest exclusive lesson for VG expands on the art of playing “thumbstyle” a la Chet Atkins. Using his Gibson Country Gentleman plugged into an ’80s Boss DD2 through a ’65 Fender Pro Reverb, Ray opens with a few original licks, fast single lines, funky rhythm, and piano rolls, then offers a fantastic breakdown of “Hello My Baby,” with special focus on the bass notes! Keep up with Ray at raycummins.com. Check out all of our Exclusive Lessons HERE!!