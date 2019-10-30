Have Guitar Will Travel 17 – Kenny Vaughn

In the new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan speaks to session ace and all-star backing guitarist Kenny Vaughn, who grew up listening to (and watching) Jimi Hendrix and the Grateful Dead, and has deployed those influences in his work with Lucinda Williams, Marty Stuart, and others including The Pretenders on their new album.

