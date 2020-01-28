Have Guitar Will Travel – 022 Featuring Adam Lester

“Have Guitar Will Travel” host James Patrick Regan speaks to Adam Lester, guitarist in the Peter Frampton Band, discussing everything from playing alongside Frampton to his friendship with fellow Aussie Keith Urban, session work, and a deep dive into his guitar collection.

