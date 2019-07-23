Have Guitar Will Travel – 012 Ken Emerson

In this episode of Have Guitar Will Travel Podcast James speaks with Ken Emerson. Ken Emerson is one of the world’s most highly regarded traditional Hawaiian slack key & steel guitarists living today. He is an excellent player of both and he switches easily between them during his performances.

We speak about his connection and playing beside the core of traditional Hawaiian music: Sol K. Bright, Gabby Pahinui, Genoa Keawe, Raymond Kane, Moe Keale and Auntie Alice. And his diverse guitar playing his playing has been featured on Donald Fagen’s (Steely Dan) Grammy Award winning Morph the Cat. He has many additional touring/recording credits that we speak about including Todd Rundgren, Jackson Brown, Boz Scaggs, Charlie Musselwhite, Taj Mahal, and Elvin Bishop.

