Have Guitar Will Travel – 012 Ken Emerson

By James Patrick Regan
54

In this episode of Have Guitar Will Travel Podcast James speaks with Ken Emerson. Ken Emerson is one of the world’s most highly regarded traditional Hawaiian slack key & steel guitarists living today. He is an excellent player of both and he switches easily between them during his performances.

We speak about his connection and playing beside the core of traditional Hawaiian music: Sol K. Bright, Gabby Pahinui, Genoa Keawe, Raymond Kane, Moe Keale and Auntie Alice. And his diverse guitar playing his playing has been featured on Donald Fagen’s (Steely Dan) Grammy Award winning Morph the Cat. He has many additional touring/recording credits that we speak about including Todd Rundgren, Jackson Brown, Boz Scaggs, Charlie Musselwhite, Taj Mahal, and Elvin Bishop.

Please like, comment and most of all share this podcast with your friends. And send me any comments or show ideas to the Have Guitar Will Travel podcast page at Facebook Instagram and Twitter.

Each episode is available on Apple Podcast, Stitcher, iheartradioTune In, and Google Play Music!

Photos: James Patrick Regan/ 1928 National Tricone
1973 Pink Strat w/honest wear
1964 White Fender dou-sonic
1982 Red Fernandes Strat
1978 3 color sunburst Black pickguard Strat
Gibson reissue Les Paul Special TV Yellow
1968 3 color sunburst White pick guard Strat
1965 3 color sunburst Fender Strat white pickguard
Ken with his “pocket knife” slide

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR