Have Guitar Will Travel 071 – Adrian Belew & Turkuaz’s Dave Brandwein

In episode 71 of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” James Patrick Regan talks to guitarist/frontman Dave Brandwein of the band Turkuaz, and guest guitarist Adrian Belew, discussing its beginnings at Berklee School of Music, and the dynamics of being a group with nine members! The conversation turns to gear, including what Adrian has used going all the way back to 1980, as well as the original guitar synthesizers and touring with David Bowie. Listen Here!

Each episode is available on Stitcher, iheartradio, Tune In, Apple Podcast, YouTube and Spotify!

