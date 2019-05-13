Have Guitar Will Travel- 007 Gibson’s CEO, James “JC” Curleigh and CMO Cesar Gueikian

In the latest installment of our “Have Guitar Will Travel” podcast, host James Patrick Regan connects with James “JC” Curleigh and Cesar Gueikian to discuss their roles in the revamped Gibson guitar company.

New CEO Curleigh is the former president/CEO of Levi Strauss and Salomon, and he has a reassuring message about Gibson’s direction and future. As CMO, Gueikian was in charge of establishing new leadership within the vaunted brand. A guitarist himself, he talks about what he has accomplished so far and what he’s striving to achieve.

Each episode is available on both Apple Podcast and Stitcher!

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.