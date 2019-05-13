Grateful Dead Skeleton and Roses FD-26 Concert Poster Headlines Psychedelic Art Exchange Auction

Baltimore, MD.

A museum quality specimen of the legendary Grateful Dead Skeleton and Roses FD-26 concert is now open for bids. The poster has been independently authenticated and graded 9.8 by CGC, the finest quality CGC graded example to ever cross the auction block.

The poster is offered by Psychedelic Art Exchange at https://auctions.concertpostergallery.com Bidding is now open and ends Thursday, May 16th at 9:00pm eastern. The poster is widely expected to exceed the world record price of $50,600 that was realized for a CGC graded 9.4 specimen that was auctioned off by Psychedelic Art Exchange on August 9, 2018.

“This is universally recognized as one of the “Holy Grails” of the entire genre,” explained Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange. “That’s because this poster has history, rarity, quality, and one of the most famous counterculture images, all in one mind blowing package.”

The poster was designed by legendary concert poster artists Alton Kelley and Stanley Mouse. It was used to promote two Grateful Dead concerts held September 16 and 17, 1966 at the Avalon Ballroom in San Francisco, Ca. The famous “Skeleton and Roses” design would later be appropriated by the band as their logo.

“The quality of this poster is simply astonishing,” added Trosch. “It’s so bright and fresh that it’s hard to believe it’s over 50 years old. It’s easy to understand why CGC graded it 9.8, the highest grade to ever appear at auction. That’s why our phones are ringing off the hook!”

The auction also features 200 other vintage 1960’s concert posters. All of the poster have been independently authenticated and graded by CGC, the world leader for third party authentication and grading of collectibles. All lots are being sold unreserved and all lots have a starting bid of just $1.00. Check out the auction at https://auctions.concertpostergallery.com .