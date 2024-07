David Hamburger and his ’56 00-18

Singer/songwriter David Hamburger is also an impressive fingerstyle player who knows a great guitar when he plays it. Here, he shares the title track from his new album, “Parisian Blues,” then offers a master-class breakdown of his prized ’56 Martin 00-18 before finishing with “Oofy Walks In.” Be sure to read our review of the album in the July issue. Read Now!