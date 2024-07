Fine pickin’ on “The Way You Make Me Feel”

Husband-and-wife team Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams share a jammin’ piece of “The Way You Make Me Feel,” from their latest album, “All This Time.” Larry does some fingerpicking on a modern Martin D-18, while Teresa comps on an Emmylou Harris L-200 that was a gift from Gibson in 2008, when Larry won an Americana Association Lifetime Achievement Award for Instrumentalists (we profiled Larry and his guitar collection in 2016: www.vintageguitar.com/27119/larry-campbell). Catch our review of the album in the July issue. Read Now!