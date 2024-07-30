“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest Kevin Borden

Season 01 Episode 04

In Episode 4 of “Buy That Guitar,” presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, host Ram Tuli is joined by Kevin Borden, co-owner of Kebo’s Bass Works, Flemington, New Jersey. Their discussion focuses on the market for vintage basses, and Kevin shares insight on mistakes to avoid when buying a vintage instrument.

Links: www.kebosbassworks.com

Subscribe to our “Overdrive” newsletter for the latest happenings at Vintage Guitar magazine: https://www.vintageguitar.com/overdrive/

Each episode is available on Apple Podcast and Spotify, and more arriving soon!

Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!

Vintage Guitar magazine presents Buy That Guitar, a new podcast hosted by Ram Tuli, co-author of The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide. The show explores the joy of buying, selling, and collecting vintage and new guitars, Custom Shop guitars, amplifiers, and other instruments and gear. Join Ram and his guests for a new episode every Tuesday.