Muddy Waters and The Rolling Stones

The cup runneth over with Rolling Stones live discs, a heady mix of reissues and new arrivals.

Ladies & Gentlemen… is the soundtrack to the concert film shot over four nights in the great state of Texas during the Exile On Main St. tour of 1972. The band is in peak form with a setlist rambling from “Brown Sugar” to “Dead Flowers” to “Sweet Virginia.” Throughout, the interplay between Keith Richards and Mick Taylor is stellar.

Some Girls is also live from Texas with Ronnie Wood front and center, as well as Faces man Ian McLagan on piano. No surprise: the songlist is heavy on tunes from the album that reinstated the Stones as the world’s best rock and roll outfit.

Checkerboard Lounge captures the band sitting in with Muddy Waters at one of Chicago’s most famous Southside blues bars. While the Stones add their celebrity charm, Muddy is without doubt the king bee here.

Olé is a DVD film celebrating the 2016 tour through South America, from backstage behind-the-scenes footage to live shots in Brazil, Argentina, and Peru. Beautifully made.

Good stuff, all. But the ’72 show predictably steals it.

