Fans, writers, critics, et al often enjoy debating how a certain song begat a genre. One example is Accept’s 1982 rapid-fire classic, “Fast as a Shark,” which was a major stepping stone to thrash/speed metal. The German band is still rocking and riffing – as evidenced by the recent release of its DVD/CD set, Restless and Live, featuring original member/guitarist Wolf Hoffmann.

Let’s start with the new release, Restless and Live.

It’s a nice combination of things – it’s the DVD and two audio CDs, which were independently recorded in different places along the tour. So, the DVD was recorded in Germany about two years ago, at this festival called Bang Your Head.

We basically just filmed a complete show, not knowing how it was going to go. But we’ve been at that festival before, so we kind of knew how professional everything was going to be. Once we saw the footage, we were really excited and thought, “It looks really cool. Let’s release it,” because fans have been asking us for an official live DVD for a long time. We have two new members and the band sounds really cool, so this was the time. Then, following our tour in the fall, we recorded just about every show, anyhow, so we picked good performances that were different from the festival. But the way it works now is so painless compared to the ’80s, when you used mobile recording trucks. Now, for the audio, it’s laptop. It’s fantastic.

Let’s talk about your gear.

Guitar-wise, I have a signature model made in Germany, by Framus. It’s a hybrid Strat/Flying V, and they really got it right. It has a lot of Strat features – slightly rounded body edges, so it hugs your body better and feels nicer playing. Then it’s got a long scale like a Fender, a single coil in the neck position like a Strat, vibrato system like a Strat – but everything else looks like a V; sort of a rectangular V shape. It’s pretty much the perfect instrument for what I need. And it looks totally heavy metal and sounds awesome. They’ve got some mega-cool finishes on these things. I use it live and in the studio, which is always a first for me because I usually had live guitars and separate studio guitars. But these are pretty killer, and use the new Fishman Fluence pickups, which are amazing.

I’ve been a huge fan of Kemper amps ever since they appeared on the market three or four years ago. And again, they’re the same exact thing I use in the studio and onstage. It’s a profiling amp – a revolutionary concept where you can model or profile your own Marshall or whatever your favorite vintage amp is, and play it back through the Kemper. They do pretty much a fingerprint of your amp, and it plays it back one to one. So, it’s perfect when you do what we do – travel the world, where you can’t afford to take your huge amp collection with you. But with this little Kemper box, you essentially have it all in there. And all of the effects that I use are coming out of that Kemper.

What do you recall about coming up with the classic guitar riffs to tunes such as “Fast as a Shark” and “Balls to the Wall?”

Those were the glorious ’80s, when we spent a lot of time in our rehearsal room. In those days, we were all living in Germany, we were pretty much still kids, and we met just about every day and did nothing else but play, jam, riff along, and spend all our time just rehearsing and writing songs. That was a fabulous time. A lot of the songs, they usually started with some riff that we all jammed around on and everybody contributed a little bit. But the majority was really written by [bassist] Peter Baltes and myself, and a lot of times, [drummer] Stefan Kaufmann, back then. A collaboration of the three of us came up with all these riffs and of course, me being the guitar player, I wrote the majority of it, but not all of it. It was really like a team effort back then.

