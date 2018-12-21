Ibanez Announces Rock & Rebuild II Charity Fundraiser 

Ibanez is resurrecting its Rock & Rebuild charity fundraiser, which benefits those affected by natural disasters including hurricanes Florence and Michael as well as wildfires in California.

Rock & Rebuild II runs through January 10 on crowdrise.com, with funds distributed to International Relief Teams.

Ibanez is working with Paul Gilbert, who shot a promotional video for the campaign and will sign one of his signature Ibanez FRM200 models to be given away. Anyone who makes minimum donation of $10 will be automatically entered for a chance to receive the guitar. For details, visit https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/rockandrebuildii