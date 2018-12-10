McDonald Retires from Fender

Richard McDonald, Chief Product Strategist for Fender Musical Instruments Corp., retired December 7 after 25 years with the company.

McDonald started at Fender in 1993, working as a small-parts coordinator, then rose through the ranks to Executive VP of the brand, marketing manager for Amplification and Audio, and Senior VP of Global Marketing. He was named to his final position in 2017.

“It has been a privilege to work with the most-esteemed brand in this industry and have my fingerprints be anywhere near Fender,” he said. “Now it’s time to allow the amazing team we’ve built to continue that legacy. I look forward to my next chapter, filled with my wife, family, faith, and health.”

“Richard’s unparalleled charisma, passion and commitment to the Fender brand and family have had an incredible impact on thousands of Fender employees and hundreds of products over the life of his illustrious career,” said Andy Mooney, Fender CEO. “He will undoubtedly be missed, but we are thrilled for him and his family as he enters this well-deserved and exciting chapter of his life.”