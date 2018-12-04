January 2019

Find what’s in this issue, enter the latest exclusive VG giveaways, or learn the ways to get your Vintage Guitar fix! Don’t forget to check out the playlist for this issue of VG on Youtube.

Table of Contents

From collecting guitars to building custom hot rods and selling hot sauce, the Rev Billy F Gibbons has taken livin’ large to the nth degree. We talk to him about his new album, which taps catalogs of blues heroes like Bo Diddley and Muddy Waters. Also, we take a deep dive with Jefferson Airplane co-founder Jorma Kaukonen, who today plays solo acoustic shows with his signature Martin, does Hot Tuna gigs with Jack Casady, and guides his Fur Peace Ranch music school.

We also speak with Alex Skolnick, Yasmin Williams, the Reverend Horton Heat, Dom Flemons, Halestorm’s Joe Hottinger, Popa Chubby, and Shermy Freeman from the Surfrajettes. This month’s profiles go in-detail on the ’61 “Oversized” Fender Deluxe, ’82 Epiphone U.S. Map guitar, and the ’61 Magnatone Magna-Touch 100. “Pop ’N Hiss” speaks with Billy Sheehan about his work with Steve Vai on David Lee Roth’s bombastic Eat ’Em and Smile album, Peter Kohman talks about classic flat-top cowboy guitars made by Martin, Gibson, Gretsch, Goya, and Guild. Our “Hit List” reviewers discuss the best new music, and VG Approved Gear can help you put together that list for Santa! Get ready to immerse yourself in the January issue, available now!

34 Vintage or Partser?

The Magnatone Magna-Touch Model 100

Dings, scratches, and changed parts are par for the course on old guitars. Does that mean cool rarities like this can’t carry the “vintage” label? | By Michael Wright

38 Big Baby

The “Oversized” ’61 Tweed Deluxe

Fans of the classic narrow-panel Fender Deluxe like to remind fellow players that “Bigger isn’t always better!” But this oddity dating from March of ’61 could change their minds! | By Dave Hunter

42 North-Bound

The Epiphone U.S. Map

Memorable example of a special-edition guitar made to entice retailers more, it also allowed Gibson to boast that Kalamazoo was back at work… briefly | By Michael Wright

84 Jorma Kaukonen

Reflections On A Legendary Career

The noted co-founder of Jefferson Airplane today plays solo acoustic shows with his signature Martin, does Hot Tuna gigs with Jack Casady, and guides his Fur Peace Ranch music school. | By Elliot Stephen Cohen

90 Billy Gibbons

Playin’ The Blues, Livin’ Large

From collecting hundreds of guitars to building custom hot rods and selling hot sauce, the Reverend BFG has taken livin’ large to the nth degree. His new album taps catalogs of blues heroes like Diddley and Muddy Waters – all applying his very personal touch. | By Dan Forte

first fret

14 Reader Mail

18 News and Notes

Benefit for Paul Johnson; In Memoriam

18 Otis Rush

1934-2018

22 Popa Chubby

Chunky Blues Boogie

24 Joe Hottinger

Storm Strummer

26 Dom Flemons

Songs of Black Cowboys

28 Reverend Horton Heat

Rock and Roll Rebel

29 The Surfrajettes

Psychedelic Surf Ravers

30 Alex Skolnick

Jazz Rock, Please

31 Yasmin Williams

Bold Acoustic Explorer

departments

46 Vintage Guitar Price Guide

78 Holiday Buyers Guide

98 Upcoming Events

110 Vintage Guitar Classifieds

120 Showcase

128 Readers Gallery

columns

50 Pop ’N Hiss

Van Halen, II?: Eat ’Em and Smile

52 The (Way) Back Beat

Strummable Western Dreams | By Peter S. Kohman

60 Fretprints

Bruce Forman | By Wolf Marshall

68 Q&A With George Gruhn

70 Shop of Hard Knocks

Back To Life | By Will Kelly

74 Dan’s Guitar Rx

With a Little Help From My Friends | By Dan Erlewine

reviews

102 The VG Hit List

Doyle Bramhall, II, The Band, Grateful Dead, Barry Goldberg, Bottle Rockets, Greta Van Fleet, Richard Thompson, Buck Owens, Yes, more!

103 Check This Action

Love’s Johnny Echols, Part 2 | By Dan Forte

114 VG Approved Gear

DynaMount X1-R, Fender American Original ’50s Tele, Fractal X-Load LB-2, Fodera Emperor, Guild Starfire IV ST-12, Honeydripper Sugar Bee, Malinoski Gypsy, Vox Mini SuperBeetle

115 Gearin’ Up!

The latest cool new stuff!

