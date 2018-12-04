January 2019

Find what’s in this issue, enter the latest exclusive VG giveaways, or learn the ways to get your Vintage Guitar fix! Don’t forget to check out the playlist for this issue of VG on Youtube.
Table of Contents
From collecting guitars to building custom hot rods and selling hot sauce, the Rev Billy F Gibbons has taken livin’ large to the nth degree. We talk to him about his new album, which taps catalogs of blues heroes like Bo Diddley and Muddy Waters. Also, we take a deep dive with Jefferson Airplane co-founder Jorma Kaukonen, who today plays solo acoustic shows with his signature Martin, does Hot Tuna gigs with Jack Casady, and guides his Fur Peace Ranch music school.
We also speak with Alex Skolnick, Yasmin Williams, the Reverend Horton Heat, Dom Flemons, Halestorm’s Joe Hottinger, Popa Chubby, and Shermy Freeman from the Surfrajettes. This month’s profiles go in-detail on the ’61 “Oversized” Fender Deluxe, ’82 Epiphone U.S. Map guitar, and the ’61 Magnatone Magna-Touch 100. “Pop ’N Hiss” speaks with Billy Sheehan about his work with Steve Vai on David Lee Roth’s bombastic Eat ’Em and Smile album, Peter Kohman talks about classic flat-top cowboy guitars made by Martin, Gibson, Gretsch, Goya, and Guild. Our “Hit List” reviewers discuss the best new music, and VG Approved Gear can help you put together that list for Santa! Get ready to immerse yourself in the January issue, available now!
34 Vintage or Partser?
The Magnatone Magna-Touch Model 100
Dings, scratches, and changed parts are par for the course on old guitars. Does that mean cool rarities like this can’t carry the “vintage” label? | By Michael Wright
38 Big Baby
The “Oversized” ’61 Tweed Deluxe
Fans of the classic narrow-panel Fender Deluxe like to remind fellow players that “Bigger isn’t always better!” But this oddity dating from March of ’61 could change their minds! | By Dave Hunter
42 North-Bound
The Epiphone U.S. Map
Memorable example of a special-edition guitar made to entice retailers more, it also allowed Gibson to boast that Kalamazoo was back at work… briefly | By Michael Wright
84 Jorma Kaukonen
Reflections On A Legendary Career
The noted co-founder of Jefferson Airplane today plays solo acoustic shows with his signature Martin, does Hot Tuna gigs with Jack Casady, and guides his Fur Peace Ranch music school. | By Elliot Stephen Cohen
90 Billy Gibbons
Playin’ The Blues, Livin’ Large
From collecting hundreds of guitars to building custom hot rods and selling hot sauce, the Reverend BFG has taken livin’ large to the nth degree. His new album taps catalogs of blues heroes like Diddley and Muddy Waters – all applying his very personal touch. | By Dan Forte
first fret
14 Reader Mail
18 News and Notes
Benefit for Paul Johnson; In Memoriam
18 Otis Rush
1934-2018
22 Popa Chubby
Chunky Blues Boogie
24 Joe Hottinger
Storm Strummer
26 Dom Flemons
Songs of Black Cowboys
28 Reverend Horton Heat
Rock and Roll Rebel
29 The Surfrajettes
Psychedelic Surf Ravers
30 Alex Skolnick
Jazz Rock, Please
31 Yasmin Williams
Bold Acoustic Explorer
departments
46 Vintage Guitar Price Guide
78 Holiday Buyers Guide
98 Upcoming Events
110 Vintage Guitar Classifieds
120 Showcase
128 Readers Gallery
columns
50 Pop ’N Hiss
Van Halen, II?: Eat ’Em and Smile
52 The (Way) Back Beat
Strummable Western Dreams | By Peter S. Kohman
60 Fretprints
Bruce Forman | By Wolf Marshall
68 Q&A With George Gruhn
70 Shop of Hard Knocks
Back To Life | By Will Kelly
74 Dan’s Guitar Rx
With a Little Help From My Friends | By Dan Erlewine
reviews
102 The VG Hit List
Doyle Bramhall, II, The Band, Grateful Dead, Barry Goldberg, Bottle Rockets, Greta Van Fleet, Richard Thompson, Buck Owens, Yes, more!
103 Check This Action
Love’s Johnny Echols, Part 2 | By Dan Forte
114 VG Approved Gear
DynaMount X1-R, Fender American Original ’50s Tele, Fractal X-Load LB-2, Fodera Emperor, Guild Starfire IV ST-12, Honeydripper Sugar Bee, Malinoski Gypsy, Vox Mini SuperBeetle
115 Gearin’ Up!
The latest cool new stuff!
