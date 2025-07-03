In the mid/late ’60s, the top American groups of the Blues Revival were Chicago’s Paul Butterfield Blues Band and Los Angeles’ Canned Heat. The latter’s original incarnation featured Bob Hite, Henry Vestine, and Alan Wilson – record collectors and blues scholars turned rock stars. Drummer Fito de la Parra joined for the 1968 sophomore release, Boogie With Canned Heat, and has been the one constant, despite a raft of personnel changes.

Taking the guitar chair in the current edition is the ubiquitous Jimmy Vivino, known for his work with Al Kooper, John Sebastian, Conan O’Brien’s house band, and the Beatles tribute Fab Faux. It’s a good fit, as Vivino shares lead, production, composing, and vocal duties, with “One Last Boogie” continuing the band’s Hooker-esque calling card.

Guests pop up in the form of Joe Bonamassa, providing fat-toned aggression on “So Sad (The World’s In A Tangle),” and Dave Alvin, singing and playing on “Blind Owl,” a tribute he wrote for Wilson. The intriguing, Arabic-tinged “East/West Boogie” was adapted from the theme of the TV series Tehran, while Vivino’s slide complements Dale Spalding’s harp on “When You’re 69.”

This is too good to stop now.

