One glance at the control panel and cabinet styling of the Louis Electric 6L6-183 Cobra is all most will need to know what this amp is about – and builder Lou Rosano isn’t shy about flagging it as his take on the coveted Dumble Overdrive Special.

Rosano’s first Cobra 183 hit the streets in 2020 with a set of EL34 output tubes. An acclaimed version of the Dumble Overdrive Special (which is saying something), it was a transitional iteration between early and later Dumble ODS circuits, employing a unique combination of stages that produce magic when firing together. His 6L6/KT66 version joined the herd this year, capable of carrying a quartet of the American-flavored bottles also occasionally used by Howard Alexander Dumble.

The 6L6-183’s front panel has two inputs – one passive (“Nor”), the other FET-boosted/buffered, along with controls for input Volume, Treble, Middle, Bass, Overdrive Gain and Level, global controls for Master (volume), Presence, and Feedback, plus switches for Bright, Mid, and Rock/Jazz to further sculpt the EQ. Back-panel features include dual speaker outs with 4-/8-/16-ohm switch, passive effects loop, bias adjustment point, a jack for the included two-button footswitch (to access Overdrive and EQ Bypass/Boost), and a 50-/100-watt output switch. Inside, it is meticulously hand-wired on a series of wooden circuit boards, as Dumble himself sometimes used, with many of the essential components hidden under “goop,” much as within the original 183.

Tested with a Telecaster and an ES-355 into an open-back 2×12″ cab with Celestion G12-65 speakers (the same spec’d for Louis Electric’s matching Cobra 2×12″ cab, sold separately at $900), the 6L6-183 opened a wide world of juicy, dynamic, multi-dimensional tone that instantly reminded us why the hallowed Dumble ODS circuit has become so… well, hallowed. Plummy, rich, thick, it’s a voice that can surprise you by feeling more like a reed instrument than an overdriven guitar amp, but which proves extremely expressive once you learn to work with it.

Lest we forget them entirely, the amp’s clean tones – often overlooked in this archetype – are extremely good, too. All of which is to conclude, if you know the ODS sound, Mr. Rosano does it very, very well.

