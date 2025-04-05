PIGTRONIX ANNOUNCES NEW GAS GIANT SINGLE FOOTSWITCH ANALOG JUMBO FUZZ

NEW YORK CITY – Following the success of Cosmosis 1 earlier this January, Pigtronix is now introducing the all-new Gas Giant, a single footswitch analog jumbo fuzz pedal with a dual-function tone control featuring Bump and Scoop modes plus a built-in noise gate option.

Inspired by the iconic transistor-based fuzz pedals built in NYC in the early 1970’s, Gas Giant uses quad-matched transistor sets to ensure that each and every unit is perfectly dialed into the “sweet spot” that can be so elusive to find in vintage pedals.

“ Gas Giant is our tribute to the iconic Big Muff PI with a few special twists thrown in to expand the usability and sonic palette of this legendary device. From 70’s psychedelia to 90’s grunge and stomping alt rock of the new millennium, the Gas Giant absolutely nails the vibe of the original with the added benefit of an expanded tone control and an ultra-fast, easy-to-use noise gate.” – Dave Koltai

In addition to Gain and Volume knobs, Gas Giant’s custom dual-function Tone control delivers the traditional heavy bass, searing top-end and midrange Scoop found in vintage pedals, as well as a signature Pigtronix midrange-forward Bump setting. These two voicing options drastically change the frequency response of the Tone control throughout its entire range, providing a bevy of gargantuan fuzz tones in a compact 3-knob stompbox.

A switchable noise gate in the Gas Giant uses high-speed FET circuitry to lock out the white noise that inevitably accompanies the tremendous gain piled on by the fuzz circuit. Adapted from the design found in our Gatekeeper and specifically tuned for this pedal, the noise gate in the Gas Giant is designed to work flawlessly with a wide range of guitar pickups, without the need for any external controls.

Gas Giant features True Bypass switching, runs on standard 9VDC power and is pedal board friendly with a current draw of under 100mA.

Now available at select dealers worldwide.

US MAP $149