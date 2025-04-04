Summer School Electronics’ Spring Break takes you from surf to space and everywhere in between.

Syracuse, NY – April 4th 2025 – Summer School Electronics Spring Break Reverb, takes the simple 1-knob reverb concept and runs with it by adding a selectable mode that features a delay that only affects the reverb tails.

With the delay in the off position, the silver Reverb knobs adds spring-style reverb to any signal making it easy to use, and applicable to most situations. When the delay switch is turned on, the blue knobs are activated allowing the user to not only adjust reverb level, but the volume mix, delay time, and feedback time of the delay circuit. This allows for clean pick attack, but a cascading wash of reverb tails for a unique and inspiring sound.

Each pedal offers the following features:

• Reverb, Mix, Delay and Feedback knobs, and simple toggle switch activate the delay

• Silent switching, and true bypass.

• Hand Built in Syracuse, NY

• Lifetime Warranty

• 9-volt operation and standard DC input

The Spring Break Reverb is available at Summer School Electronics dealers, at a street price of $199.99