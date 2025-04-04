Dixie Dregs

Free Fall was their official ’77 debut and, what it lacked in audio polish, it made up for it in bravado. Morse’s funk guitar ignited “Refried Funky Chicken,” a firecracker revealing the Georgia band’s terrifying tightness. “Cruise Control” became a Dregs concert staple – Morse’s electric-12-string work is especially gorgeous, and dig Andy West’s serious shredding on an Alembic bass.

For What If, the band brought in Mahavishnu Orchestra engineer Ken Scott and sonics improved mightily. “Take If Off the Top” delivers heavy-rock riffery and Morse’s squealing, edge-of-pick intro, while “Night Meets Light” celebrates the Dregs’ penchant for melodic progressive rock. From 1979’s Night of the Living Dregs, Morse’s chromatic fret-melting on “The Bash” blazes at an insane 174 bpm – that’s fast.

Now, for the price of lunch, you can grab this Dregs triple-header and crank it on the highway – preferably while using cruise control.

This article originally appeared in VG’s August 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.