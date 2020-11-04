New Gator Zoom Cases!

Tampa, FL – Gator released its new Lightweight Series Zoom LiveTrak L-8-2 and L-8-4 cases. These cases are designed specifically to provide a comfortable, custom fit for the Zoom LiveTrak L-8 Digital Mixer/Recorder, mics and accessories. Their rigid construction and fabric-lined exterior provide rugged, case-like protection with the stylish appearance of a bag.

The GL-ZOOML8-2 lightweight case provides a comfortable fit for the Zoom LiveTrak L-8 mixer and two microphones, including Shure SM7B and RODE Procaster models, while the GL-ZOOML8-4 holds four headphone sets and microphones, including Shure SM7B and RODE Procaster models. Both cases feature a rigid construction and fabric-lined exterior to provide rugged, case-like protection with the look and feel of a bag. A custom-cut interior foam nest keeps gear secured inside each case to ensure maximum protection during transport. Dedicated storage areas on the interior are also included for storing a power supply and broadcasting accessories, along with a large zipper pocket on the outside for keeping cables packed and organized. Both models feature a reinforced, comfortable carry handle and convenient shoulder strap, making both the GL-ZOOML8-2 and GL-ZOOM8-4 one-stop-shops for traveling podcasters, broadcasters, content creators, location recorders, and musicians.