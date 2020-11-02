The D’Angelico Deluxe Mini DC LE

October 28,2020 NY, NY – Introducing the Deluxe Mini DC Limited Edition—a fourteen-inch-wide double cutaway semi-hollow offering the perfect balance between semi-hollow construction and ergonomic comfort. The Mini DC’s undersized body, sleek headstock and slim C-shape neck profile combine to create a lightweight design perfect for players who want total control over their instrument. Strapped with Seymour Duncan Seth Lover A4 humbuckers and coil-splitting push/pull tone knobs, the Deluxe Mini DC Limited Edition offers a wide palette of lush, colorful tones. Available in Matte Charcoal, Matte Walnut and Matte Surf Green—only 50 pieces each, worldwide.

