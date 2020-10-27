Have Guitar Will Travel – 037 Featuring Vic Johnson

Join host James Patrick Regan for the new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” this time featuring Vic Johnson, guitarist with the Busboys, Dr. Dre, and Sammy Hagar’s Circle. They talk about everything from Vic’s growing up in the Colorado music scene, his early gear, and moving to L.A., where he had one of the first Charvel guitars. It’s a career-spanning conversation that takes us right up the challenges he has faced in 2020.

You can find out more about Vic at Sammy Hagar’s Red Rocker website: www.redrocker.com

