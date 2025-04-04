

June 2019 VOL. 33 NO. 08

FEATURES

Bacon & Day

The Guitar Years

A major force in the banjo market of the early 20th century, B&D’s story includes a significant chapter on guitars as the company pushed to compete when the guitar moved closer to the front of stages. ByPeter Stuart Kohman

Shiny Object

The Silvertone Model 1433

A dime a dozen in pawnshops through the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, Silvertone amps are being re-evaluated by guitarists who are newly appreciative of their easy access to raw, gnarly, alternative tones. By Dave Hunter

What’s In a Name?

The Cortez “Les Paul”

“Who made it?” It’s a common question about vintage guitars made in Japan – and certainly valid with this model. By Michael Wright

King Lick, Serf Axe

The “Sweet Home Alabama” Strat

One of rock’s most memorable licks was played on a not-so-memorable guitar. Meet the archetypal ’70s Fender used by Ed King to kick off the definitive Lynyrd Skynyrd classic. By Walter Carter

Arlen Roth

Passion and Fireworks

After emerging with a lauded debut album in 1978, he became a sought-after session player, complementing playing with work as a composer. His new album features elite Telecaster players on an extraordinary project. By Oscar Jordan

Arlen’s All-Stars

A solo-by-solo breakdown of Arlen Roth’s gathering of Tele talent, with player commentary including the gear used to “duel” their host. By Ward Meeker

FIRST FRET

News and Notes

Frampton Reveals Diagnosis; T-Rex Engineering Reboots; In Memoriam

Dick Dale

Requiem to the King

Greg Martin

Roots Return

Nita Strauss

Alice’s Shredder

Dale Watson

Tradition and Luck

Steve Earle

Homage to a Guy Who Mattered

Scott Holiday

Rival Roots

Steve Hackett

Magnum Opus

D.J. Williams

Brand-New Funk

DEPARTMENTS

Vintage Guitar Price Guide

Acoustic Guitar Spotlight

Upcoming Events

Vintage Guitar Classified Ads

Showcase

Readers Gallery

COLUMNS

Pop ’N Hiss

Montrose By Bret Adams

Fretprints

Vernon Reid By Wolf Marshall

Q&A With George Gruhn

Shop of Hard Knocks

Going to New Lengths, Part 2 By Will Kelly

REVIEWS

The VG Hit List

Kentucky Headhunters, Vintage Trouble, Robin Trower, Reverend Horton Heat, Molly Tuttle, Carlos Santana, Steve Hackett, Big Brother and the Holding Company, more!

Check This Action

Kicking Jazz Guitar By Dan Forte

VG Approved Gear

Echopark Soap Box 2, Emma Electronic ND-1 Navigator, Keeley Synth 1, EHX Flatiron/Grand Canyon, Orange Dual Terror, Reverend Pete Anderson Baritone, Kay Barney Kessel K6700VB Artist, Pittman T-Artist Lawyercaster

Gearin’ Up!

The latest cool new stuff!