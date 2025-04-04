FEATURES
Bacon & Day
The Guitar Years
A major force in the banjo market of the early 20th century, B&D’s story includes a significant chapter on guitars as the company pushed to compete when the guitar moved closer to the front of stages. ByPeter Stuart Kohman
Shiny Object
The Silvertone Model 1433
A dime a dozen in pawnshops through the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, Silvertone amps are being re-evaluated by guitarists who are newly appreciative of their easy access to raw, gnarly, alternative tones. By Dave Hunter
What’s In a Name?
The Cortez “Les Paul”
“Who made it?” It’s a common question about vintage guitars made in Japan – and certainly valid with this model. By Michael Wright
King Lick, Serf Axe
The “Sweet Home Alabama” Strat
One of rock’s most memorable licks was played on a not-so-memorable guitar. Meet the archetypal ’70s Fender used by Ed King to kick off the definitive Lynyrd Skynyrd classic. By Walter Carter
Arlen Roth
Passion and Fireworks
After emerging with a lauded debut album in 1978, he became a sought-after session player, complementing playing with work as a composer. His new album features elite Telecaster players on an extraordinary project. By Oscar Jordan
Arlen’s All-Stars
A solo-by-solo breakdown of Arlen Roth’s gathering of Tele talent, with player commentary including the gear used to “duel” their host. By Ward Meeker
FIRST FRET
News and Notes
Frampton Reveals Diagnosis; T-Rex Engineering Reboots; In Memoriam
Dick Dale
Requiem to the King
Greg Martin
Roots Return
Nita Strauss
Alice’s Shredder
Dale Watson
Tradition and Luck
Steve Earle
Homage to a Guy Who Mattered
Scott Holiday
Rival Roots
Steve Hackett
Magnum Opus
D.J. Williams
Brand-New Funk
DEPARTMENTS
Vintage Guitar Price Guide
Acoustic Guitar Spotlight
Upcoming Events
Vintage Guitar Classified Ads
Showcase
Readers Gallery
COLUMNS
Pop ’N Hiss
Montrose By Bret Adams
Fretprints
Vernon Reid By Wolf Marshall
Q&A With George Gruhn
Shop of Hard Knocks
Going to New Lengths, Part 2 By Will Kelly
REVIEWS
The VG Hit List
Kentucky Headhunters, Vintage Trouble, Robin Trower, Reverend Horton Heat, Molly Tuttle, Carlos Santana, Steve Hackett, Big Brother and the Holding Company, more!
Check This Action
Kicking Jazz Guitar By Dan Forte
VG Approved Gear
Echopark Soap Box 2, Emma Electronic ND-1 Navigator, Keeley Synth 1, EHX Flatiron/Grand Canyon, Orange Dual Terror, Reverend Pete Anderson Baritone, Kay Barney Kessel K6700VB Artist, Pittman T-Artist Lawyercaster
Gearin’ Up!
The latest cool new stuff!