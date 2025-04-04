June 2019

Vintage Guitar
-
0
June 2019


June 2019 VOL. 33 NO. 08

FEATURES

Bacon & Day
The Guitar Years
A major force in the banjo market of the early 20th century, B&D’s story includes a significant chapter on guitars as the company pushed to compete when the guitar moved closer to the front of stages. ByPeter Stuart Kohman

Shiny Object
The Silvertone Model 1433
A dime a dozen in pawnshops through the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, Silvertone amps are being re-evaluated by guitarists who are newly appreciative of their easy access to raw, gnarly, alternative tones. By Dave Hunter

What’s In a Name?
The Cortez “Les Paul”
“Who made it?” It’s a common question about vintage guitars made in Japan – and certainly valid with this model. By Michael Wright

King Lick, Serf Axe
The “Sweet Home Alabama” Strat
One of rock’s most memorable licks was played on a not-so-memorable guitar. Meet the archetypal ’70s Fender used by Ed King to kick off the definitive Lynyrd Skynyrd classic. By Walter Carter

Arlen Roth
Passion and Fireworks
After emerging with a lauded debut album in 1978, he became a sought-after session player, complementing playing with work as a composer. His new album features elite Telecaster players on an extraordinary project. By Oscar Jordan

Arlen’s All-Stars
A solo-by-solo breakdown of Arlen Roth’s gathering of Tele talent, with player commentary including the gear used to “duel” their host. By Ward Meeker

 

FIRST FRET
News and Notes
Frampton Reveals Diagnosis; T-Rex Engineering Reboots; In Memoriam

Dick Dale
Requiem to the King

Greg Martin
Roots Return

Nita Strauss
Alice’s Shredder

Dale Watson
Tradition and Luck

Steve Earle
Homage to a Guy Who Mattered

Scott Holiday
Rival Roots

Steve Hackett
Magnum Opus

D.J. Williams
Brand-New Funk

 

DEPARTMENTS
Vintage Guitar Price Guide

Acoustic Guitar Spotlight

Upcoming Events

Vintage Guitar Classified Ads

Showcase

Readers Gallery

 

COLUMNS
Pop ’N Hiss
Montrose By Bret Adams

Fretprints
Vernon Reid By Wolf Marshall

Q&A With George Gruhn

Shop of Hard Knocks
Going to New Lengths, Part 2 By Will Kelly

 

REVIEWS

The VG Hit List
Kentucky Headhunters, Vintage Trouble, Robin Trower, Reverend Horton Heat, Molly Tuttle, Carlos Santana, Steve Hackett, Big Brother and the Holding Company, more!

Check This Action
Kicking Jazz Guitar By Dan Forte

VG Approved Gear
Echopark Soap Box 2, Emma Electronic ND-1 Navigator, Keeley Synth 1, EHX Flatiron/Grand Canyon, Orange Dual Terror, Reverend Pete Anderson Baritone, Kay Barney Kessel K6700VB Artist, Pittman T-Artist Lawyercaster

Gearin’ Up!
The latest cool new stuff!

