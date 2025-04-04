Why would Bob Dylan and Country Joe McDonald lend glowing testimonials, and David Grisman offer his studio and production skills to Marc Silber? It’s because Silber has been around some 60 years in both the Greenwich Village and Berkeley folk scenes as instrument dealer, collector builder/repairman, player, and songwriter. He was also an expert at obscure brands of instruments, hunting down vintage pieces when they were viewed as just “old guitars.”

These tapes, once thought to be lost, date from 1990. So long ago, Silber doesn’t recall which guitars he used, though his “Mario 12-string” (a large-body for which luthier Mario Martello built a neck) can be heard on the blues “Mama, I’m All Out And Down,” featuring the late, great Vassar Clements’ mournful fiddle. Silber proves adept at Rev. Gary Davis style on the instrumental “Hot Dawgs,” and summons Mississippi John Hurt for “Black Gypsy Blues.” His singing isn’t going to put James Taylor out of work, but it’s comfortable and heartfelt.

The banjo instrumental “Cripple Keith” displays clean fingerpicking and clawhammer style. On “Fishin’ Blues,” Grisman adds mandolin to this true example of buried American treasure.

