Rock N Roll Relics Revenge Jr

Rock guitarist Billy Rowe turned his love of instruments into a company that makes hand-built electrics that capture the vibe, tone, and feel of prized vintage models. His latest is the Revenge Jr.

With its offset Firebird-meets-Telecaster body shape and lightweight cedar body, the Revenge Jr is a stripped-down version of Rowe’s dual-humbucker Revenge, with a single custom-voiced/PAF-inspired Relic Bucker. Its 22 nicely polished medium frets and rolled neck edges lend an immediately comfortable feel with effortless play across the fretboard. It’s a sensation typically brought by well-traveled vintage pieces.

Aesthetically, the Revenge Jr has a striking aged/worn look; strategically placed nicks and dings reveal glimpses of woodgrain while subtle checking adds to the aged aesthetic that looks fairly organic. Hardware is slightly tarnished. But beneath it lies an instrument built with modern playability and, more importantly, reliability using top-notch components with meticulous craftsmanship.

Plugged into a high-gain boutique EL34 amp and 2×12 cabinet, the Revenge Jr spit out a raw, focused aggression that cut with authority. The resonant body translated every picked note and strum into woody sustain. Chords were lively, with a punchy growl that was perfect for rhythm work. The Relic Bucker’s Alnico V magnets help deliver warmth and clarity with just enough kick for tight, percussive palm mutes. Full-on dirty tones cleaned up nicely with the guitar turned down, revealing open, edge-of-breakup tones all the way down to squeaky clean. Single Volume and Tone controls offer surprising versatility.

Whether you’re laying down funky grooves or scorching leads, the Revenge Jr offers a no-frills experience with the look, feel, and vibe of a vintage guitar. It’s all about unadulterated rock-and-roll tone.

