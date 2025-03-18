The six-string bass is a strange wonder of the guitar universe, made famous 60 years ago by the Fender Bass VI, Gibson EB-6, and a variety of cool Danelectros. Grez is upholding the tradition with its Mendocino Bass VI, a semi-hollow with flatwound strings and ample hipness.

Slowly but surely, flatwound strings are making a comeback, and it’s doubly cool to try a set on a six-string. Builder Barry Grzebik slaps a set of LaBellas (.026 to .095) on the 30″-scale Mendocino, which is tuned E to E – an octave below standard guitar. Another perk of the six-string concept is it can play chords and single notes, as well as use a pick or deploy acoustic-method fingerstyle. Versatility is no problem here.

The Mendocino has a salvaged old-growth redwood top with a carbon-fiber-reinforced mahogany neck and semi-hollow body; the whole enchilada weighs less than six pounds. The ebony fretboard has 23 jumbo frets and dot inlays. Hardware includes a Halon steel bridge, aluminum tailpiece, and open-back tuners. Among its fancier features are Gemini Dynasonic pickups with spiffy wood surrounds and a Master Volume control. The star of the party, though, is its High Cut/Low Cut tone pot, which offers a profound bass boost or treble cut. This speaks to the Mendocino’s ability to be played either like a bass or more like a guitar, which will help its player dial in the perfect balance of bass resonance.

On the job, the Mendocino can play ’60s “tic-tac” bass like Nashville hero Harold Bradley, or vintage surf, instro, and spaghetti-western riffs. It’s also ideal for sound explorers who want to play low, glassy chords and arpeggios like Michael Hedges. The flatwounds add a glissando feel for slippery licks.

While six-string bass is a specialty instrument, the Grez Mendocino Bass VI is well-built and sounds both mysterious and cool. Every bassist owes themselves the experience.

This article originally appeared in VG’s July 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.