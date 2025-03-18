Cort X700 Triality

These days, there are more superstrats than you can shake a stick at, but a recent trend toward natural-finish versions of this high performance concept are making news. Cort’s entry is the new X700 Triality, a double-cut with an open-pore finish that adds to its organic feel, perfect for players who want sophistication with their shred.

The X700 has a swamp-ash body and a sunburst-stained section on its face. The roasted neck (25.5″ scale) is laminate maple/walnut, while the fretboard is roasted maple with black dots and Luminlay side dots. A floating Cort CFA-III Tremolo and locking tuners hold tune, aided by a headstock that tilts back slightly. A rounded bolt-on heel and easy-access truss add to the daredevil features.

Electronics are based on its Fishman Open Core Classic Humbucker and Single Width pickups, which gives the S/S/H sounds that have been a part of rock for 40 years. There are also pull pots for Volume and Tone that give an overwound single-coil sound in the bridge or a vintage PAF tone; instead of the five pickup positions, the Triality brings seven.

The X700’s neck carve is a shallow, wide-D shape with a flatter radius (15.75″) that delivers all the speed and thrills, especially if you’re a fan of technical wizards like Guthrie Govan, Greg Howe, and Mark Lettieri. Frets and fretboard are immaculately set up for quick legato runs and tricks. The body is also lightweight, making for easier gigging, and exuding a top-oriented tone. Through an amp with crunchy gain, big tone won’t be an issue, but if you’re looking for bassier resonance, you’ll want to keep exploring.

Roasted-neck solidbodies are eminently hip these days, and manufacturers keep driving down the price point. In the case of the X700 Triality, we have a flashy performer that also delivers the sensual feel of open-pore wood.

This article originally appeared in VG’s July 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.