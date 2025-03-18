Pigtronix Cosmosis

If you’re looking for the hippest category of pedals, it’s ambient reverbs. Cosmosis is Pigtronix’s entry, and it’s a fascinating box billed as a “stereo ambient reverb with morphing.”

Equipped with knobs to control Tone, wet/dry Blend, and reverb Size, the standout feature is a stomp switch labeled “Morph,” which sets the speed at which the two reverbs converge (from 0 milliseconds to 10 seconds) so a player can smoothly transition from one reverb to another, generating otherworldly soundscapes along the way. A pushbutton menu accesses the Pigtronix’s three spaces; Theatre (small space), Temple (cathedral-sized reflections), and Cosmos (warm, endless ambience). There are also two decks of reverb (indicated by green and red LEDs), and you can use the controls to travel between them at your desired speed. Four presets give locations for each morphable sound.

Designed for real-time tweaking, the Cosmosis is great fun when simply allowed to do its thing. Players can twiddle knobs as they go for an organic dimension, and one can actually perform with this pedal. The Cosmos space setting gets the most attention, and with good reason given its near-infinite tail that’s almost like playing an orchestral-strings patch on a synthesizer.

The Cosmosis is the reverb for sound explorers seeking true adventure.

This article originally appeared in VG’s July 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.