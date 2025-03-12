Best known for his “Like A Rock” slide work behind Bob Seger and 1987-’91 stint with Fleetwood Mac, Vito’s lengthy resume also includes John Mayall, Bonnie Raitt, Roger McGuinn, John Prine, and Dolly Parton. Along the way, he has released a dozen solo albums across 30 years.

His expressive singing and hip songwriting impress on Cadillac Man, not surprisingly peppered with plenty of hot guitar. “Gone Like A Cool Breeze” pierces jump-blues with keening slide, while the instrumental “Bo In Paradise” is a moody tribute to Mr. Diddley. He offers his take on his tune “It’s Two AM,” which won a Blues Music Award when covered by Shemekia Copeland in 2001.

On the title track and the reverb-drenched “Crying At Might,” reminiscent of Peter Green, he gets a slicing out-of-phase tone from the Soul Agent model he designed for Reverend Guitars. The lone cover is an eery slide instrumental treatment of “Just Another Day,” sourced from the ’50s Soul Stirrers featuring Sam Cooke. Vito has been in-demand by numerous major acts. This solo effort should be equally in-demand by guitar fans everywhere.

