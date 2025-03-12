Nearly 30 years ago, Mark Knopfler dissolved Dire Straits to launch a fruitful, substantive solo career centered on original tunes, his dusky voice, and stellar, melodic guitar. In a long career, he has also written film soundtracks, recorded with longtime hero Chet Atkins (and Emmylou Harris), and produced a notable Bob Dylan album (Infidels). He’s back with another strong solo set, backed by exceptional sidemen including master Nashville session bassist Glenn Worf, guitarist Richard Bennett (VG, September ’20), and pedal-steeler Greg Leisz.

Knopfler’s original tunes are intimate, often centering on quirky, backstreet characters. He leans into each vocal, his guitar always crisp and focused. The witty “Smart Money” features a flawless break, the song further enhanced by Leisz’s rich twang. He spins similar elegant breaks on the plaintive “Janine,” and “Before My Train Comes.”

Knopfler is no less eloquent on the powerful, gospel-flavored title track; arranged strings mesh perfectly with guitar on the ballad “Black Tie Jobs,” just as amplified chords and screaming riffs enhance the dark themes of “Scavengers Yard.” Simple, insistent riffs drive “Ahead of the Game,” a tale of itinerant musicians. Ultimately, One Deep River affirms the full range of Knopfler’s virtuosity – a flawless convergence of vocalist, composer, and guitarist.

This article originally appeared in VG’s June 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.