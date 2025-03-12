In an ongoing mission to extricate himself from the labels that confine artistic freedom, Gary Clark, Jr.’s latest showcases the reality of his surroundings. Clark has produced an album that embraces the stuff he likes – blues, funk, jazz, psychedelia, soul, hip-hop, rock, and Octavia – squeezed through his adept guitar playing and falsetto vocals. It’s an album of sweet eclecticism, displaying a range of contemporary African-American influences.

With appearances by George Clinton and Stevie Wonder, along with samples from Sonny Boy Williamson, jazz pianist Thelonious Monk, and The Jackson 5, JPEG RAW is a buffet of Black music that holds together. “Maktub” and the title track mix rap, hip-hop grooves, fuzz, and clean hollowbody tones, while the alt-blues of “Don’t Start” threaten voluntary manslaughter with severe riffage and facile soloing.

Clark gets vocal assistance from George Clinton on the heavenly “Funk Witch U,” and the lead break and Hendrix-style whammy abuse on “This Is Who We Are” is tip-top. “Alone Together” features trumpeter Keyon Harrold and displays Clark’s smooth R&B side. He is joined by Stevie Wonder on clavinet, harp, and vocals on the super funky “What About The Children,” so yeah, this album is a big deal.

This article originally appeared in VG’s June 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.