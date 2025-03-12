Blue Öyster Cult

Two facets make this album from the “thinking man’s hard-rock band” newsworthy. First, all but one of its dozen songs are from studio and rehearsal tapes recorded between 1978 and ’83, nine featuring the original lineup of vocalist/lead guitarist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser, vocalist/rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Eric Bloom, late keyboardist/guitarist Allen Lanier, bassist Joe Bouchard, and drummer Albert Bouchard (current guitarist/keyboardist Richie Castellano added studio overdubs). Second, Ghost Stories has been announced as BOC’s final studio release.

“Late Night Street Fight” swings on loose bass and guitar riffs along with a catchy melody – one of BOC’s underrated strengths. “Cherry” is quirky, jittery fun that’s within spittin’ distance of new-wave. The mysterious vibe undercutting “So Supernatural” is trademark sonic territory, with a flowing guitar riff and heavier guitar supplying the smackdown.

The organ-heavy ballad “The Only Thing” uses Buck’s fluid solo to enhance its emotion, while chunky riffs and chords drive “Gun.” Cultists will relish studio versions of live staples like the Animals’ “We Gotta Get Out of This Place” and MC5’s “Kick Out the Jams,” the latter with a smokin’ Buck solo. While Ghost Stories isn’t essential BOC, it’s a capstone on a career that has rocked for more than a half century.

This article originally appeared in VG’s June 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.