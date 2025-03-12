Over 24 years, Scott H. Biram has released 13 albums; even a near-fatal wreck with a semi in 2003 didn’t slow him down. The self-described “Dirty Old One-Man Band” shifts gears from sensitive ballads to his low-fi amalgam of raw blues, real-deal country, and folk, peppered with metal and punk influences – in other words, rock and roll.

The native Texan’s growling vocals are often pumped through the type of “telephone” mic favored by harmonica players, as on “No Man’s Land.” Nine eclectic originals sit with covers of Leadbelly’s “Easy Rider” and Gary Davis’ “Death Don’t Have No Mercy” that do their sources proud.

“Dig A Hole-Big Liar” tips its boogie hat to John Lee Hooker, with a keening ZZ-infused lead. Vinyl scratching and electronica define “InterTransmissions,” the kind of hard left fans have come to expect, followed by a downright country classic, “Inside A Bar,” its solo mimicking pedal steel.

Biram might offer up novelty (the country caricature “High & Dry”), and then launch into a fire-and-brimstone sermon (“Sinner’s Dinner”), inspired by January 6 Capitol rioting. Not safe enough for so-called Americana, this is as American as a Bud and a truck-stop Slim Jim.

