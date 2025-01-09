In 1960, Duke Ellington’s orchestra recorded his reimagining of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite.” He and arranger Billy Strayhorn took ample liberties with the ballet’s familiar movements, like “Dance Of The Sugar-Plum Fairies,” even giving them new titles, like “Sugar Rum Cherry.” The result swung like mad.

To reinterpret the Ellington version for four strings is ambitious, to say the least, but Mr. Sun proves up to the task. Violinist Darol Anger (a founding member of the David Grisman Quintet and Turtle Island String Quartet), mandolinist Joe K. Walsh, bassist Aidan O’Donnell, and acoustic guitarist Grant Gordy (alumnus of a later DGQ edition) wed classical and bluegrass to Ellington’s jazz, and take ownership. Each is a first-rate improviser, but some parts by Ellington soloists, like saxophonist Johnny Hodges, were transcribed. For Lawrence Brown’s trombone in “(Don’t) Walk On The Flowers,” Dobroist Jerry Douglas was enlisted.

Tchaikovsky’s “March” is now a “Pea Shooter Parade” blowing session. The members are both free as soloists and tight as a unit, with Gordy and Anger sometimes recalling Reinhardt and Grappelli. “Sugared Rum? Spare Me” shows off Gordy’s spontaneity matched with technique, melodic even at his most angular. It’s simultaneously serious and playful – as was Duke.

