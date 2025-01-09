Kiss’ original guitarist didn’t appear at the band’s final concert, crushing the rock-and-roll dreams of diehard fans. But, his latest album will have them once again pumping their fists.

After releasing two Origins cover albums in 2016 and ’20, here, Frehley returns to originals, co-writing most songs with Trixter guitarist Steve Brown, who also plays on every track. Other guests include Trixter bassist P.J. Farley and drummer Anton Fig, the Spaceman’s frequent collaborator going back to 1978’s platinum Ace Frehley.

The title track brings all the Frehley trademarks – no-nonsense riffs, punchy solos, and catchy choruses. The distorted-then-thumping chords that open “Cosmic Heart” lead to droning vocals, and the solo starts spacey before it gets to ripping. “Cherry Medicine” is jubilant glam rock with bluesy touches, while “Back Into My Arms Again” is the biggest surprise with its ’60s/’70s power-pop splash built on jangly acoustic guitar with distorted electric underneath.

Two songs best representing Frehley’s soloing style (and trademark finger vibrato) are “Fightin’ for Life” and “Up in the Sky.” The outstanding, carefully arranged instrumental “Stratosphere” assembles clean and distorted electric runs and vital acoustic parts. This is the charge Ace’s fans have eagerly awaited.

This article originally appeared in VG’s April 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.