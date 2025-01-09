It’s hard to believe that Tinsley Ellis, one of contemporary blues’ most-prominent artists since the late ’80s, is only now releasing an acoustic album – especially considering that he has long incorporated acoustic sets in his live shows. And, less often being more, the Georgia native keeps it simple – two guitars, played entirely live, no overdubs.

Five of the tunes, including the opening “Devil in the Room” (which pays homage to the Hill Country blues) finds Ellis coaxing a slide across the strings of a ’37 National Style O. He also employs the resonator on a gritty reading of Son House’s “Death Letter Blues” and shifts gears on a faithful cover of the Leo Kottke instrumental “A Soldier’s Grave on the Prairie.”

A ’69 Martin D-35 (with Brazilian rosewood) is a six-string co-headliner. Ellis uses it on fingerpicking numbers like the Skip James-inspired “Windowpane,” humorous “Grown Ass Man,” and textured instrumentals like “Silver Mountain,” the driving, ringing “Alcovy Breakdown,” and the gentle closer, “Easter Song.”

The album presents the new dimension of a celebrated electric bluesman, and was a long time coming. It is undeniably worth the wait.

This article originally appeared in VG’s April 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.